Nagpur: 230 IGGMCH resident doctors call off stir

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 04-06-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 22:24 IST
A total of 230 resident doctors of Nagpur's Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH) called off their 'mass leave' stir on Friday after the authorities promised to look into their demands.

The doctors affiliated to Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors-IGGMCH had gone on mass leave from Tuesday demanding that they be given time to concentrate on their post-graduation studies now that COVID-19 cases were on the decline in the city.

The decision to call off the stir was communicated to IGGMCH authorities in a letter after MARD got an assurance that demands would be looked into, its president Dr Rajat Agrawal told PTI.

The facility is now ready to admit non COVID-19 patients again, Agrawal added.

