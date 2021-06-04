PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.25 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries, deaths, and active cases in India at 10.25 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 60487 58717 765 1005 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1428449 1395892 24497 8060 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 760914 741255 8605 11054 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 193924 180870 3244 9787 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 297602 263961 4026 29615 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 18854 17257 193 1505 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 576119 534915 14927 26277 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 944500 911897 8599 24004 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 332959 301128 6631 19283 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1696325 1652417 21031 22877 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1738990 1593921 11296 133773 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2669514 2358412 30895 280186 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 2601082 2416639 9510 174526 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 8568 7294 36 1208 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 107826 96731 1601 9494 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 2195402 1900206 26128 268968 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 587664 553400 3346 30918 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 976760 934243 13139 29378 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 10,369 10,135 4 230 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 158423 146597 2727 9099 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 814390 782374 9906 22110 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 783743 762597 8257 12889 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 5805565 5507058 98771 196894 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 7070 6820 119 131 ------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 28382 24420 119 3843 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 424385 368981 3523 51881 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 711190 695562 5319 10308 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 339930 327372 5021 7537 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 53690 43779 864 9048 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 37733 30980 643 6110 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 13064 9696 48 3320 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 22387 16637 403 4695 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 798699 713055 2912 82679 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 16165 11766 266 4250 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 53222 46933 536 5690 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1411448 1342391 16034 53023 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 28685794 26766308 343941 1565655 ------------------------------------------------------------------ INCREASE BY 169139 188899 3267 -76434 *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Chhattisgarh and Assam as their health bulletins have not been released yet.

Advertisement

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 2,85,74,350 and the death toll at 3,40,702. The ministry said there are 16,35,993 active cases, while 2,65,97,655 people have so far recovered from the infection. PTI TEAM SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)