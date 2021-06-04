COVID-19 third wave: Goa to train paediatricians, nurses

A COVID-19 task force in Goa on Friday decided to train paediatricians and nurses on protocols as experts have predicted that a possible third wave could affect children, officials said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who chaired the task force meeting here, said experts from state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital would begin training 120 paediatricians and a large number of nurses from Monday.

''The required equipment to set up Paediatric Intensive Care Units (ICUs) will arrive in the state by June 10. The GMCH's Super Speciality Block would be the main centre where the facilities for treating children would be set up. The North Goa District Hospital in Mapusa and South Goa District Hospital in Margao will be kept ready for emergencies,'' the CM told reporters.

He said those people with children up to the age of 10 will be given priority in vaccination and asked such parents to get themselves inoculated in the 82 centres statewide.

