J-K records 1,723 fresh COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-06-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 22:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 1,723 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 2,97,602, while 34 more deaths pushed the fatality count 4,026 in the union territory, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 599 were from the Jammu division and 1,124 from the Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 303 cases, followed by 177 in Baramulla district and 165 in Jammu district.

The number of active cases has dropped to 29,615 in the union territory, while 2,63,961 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic rose to 4,026 as 34 more patients died in the past 24 hours, they said.

The officials said there were 14 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as one fresh case was reported since last evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

