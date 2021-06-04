Left Menu

Chhattisgarh records 1,460 COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 04-06-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 22:47 IST
Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 case count rose to 9,78,220 on Friday with addition of 1,460 cases, while the death toll went up by 23 to reach 13,162, an official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,38,081 after 438 people were discharged from various hospitals while 2,750 others completed their home isolation during the day.

The number of activecasesin the state stands at 26,977, the official informed.

Raipur district reported 71 newcases,taking its caseload to 1,56,214 including 3,108 deaths.

Jashpur recorded 117 newcases, Raigarh 104 and Surguja 91, among other districts.

With 48,814 samples tested on Friday, the total of coronavirus tests in the state went up to 93,43,177.

The case positivity rate in the state declined to 2.9 percent on Friday, lowest in the last two-and-a-half- months.

The state had reported infection positivity rate of 2.9 percent last on March 19, 2021, after which there was a steady increase.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positivecases9,78,220, newcases1,460, death toll 13,162, recovered 9,38,081, activecases26,977, Total tests 93,43,177.

