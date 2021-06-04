COVID-19: Haryana records 73 more deaths, 895 cases
Haryana on Friday reported 73 more COVID-19 related deaths, taking the cumulative toll to 8,605, while 895 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 7,60,914.
According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths included eight each from Hisar and Sirsa and six each from Jhajjar, Bhiwani and Karnal districts.
Of the fresh cases, Fatehabad district reported 70 cases, Yamunanagar 69, Faridabad and Panchkula 66 each.
The total number of active cases is 11,054, while 7,41,255 patients have recovered so far. The recovery rate is 97.42 percent, the bulletin stated.
The cumulative positivity rate is 8.29 percent, it added.
