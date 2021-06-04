Delhi Police helps 81-year-old woman, her senior citizen son get vaccinated

Unable to get vaccinated with no help from relatives and neighbours, an 81-year-old bed-ridden woman and her 65-year-old son here were facilitated by the Delhi Police on Friday to get inoculated against coronavirus, officials said Susheela Kaul had lost her husband BL Kaul a month ago due to Covid-related complications, but nobody had come forward to help her even then, they said, adding the body was cremated by police personnel. She and her son Gagan live at Pamposh Enclave in South Delhi. Unable to get themselves vaccinated and with no help from their relatives and neighbours despite several calls, police personnel from Greater Kailash police station took them for vaccination in CoviVan, police said.

CoviVan is an initiative launched last month by the south district of the Delhi Police to help senior citizens procure essential household items or get vaccinated or visit hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “We came to know about Susheela and her son. She is 81 and cannot sit as she suffers from several ailments. She has been bed-ridden for the last five years and both she and her son, who is also a senior citizen, were not vaccinated. Today, after consulting the doctor and proper check-up at a hospital here, both of them were vaccinated.'' The beat officer was in regular touch with the family and also provided them all kind of support needed, he said.

The elderly woman's son Gagan, who is unmarried, lives with his mother.

In a video shared by the police, Gagan said when his father passed away on May 2, he requested his neigbhours and relatives to help him with the last rites but none came forward. ''I suffered a lot during the pandemic. There’s no humanity left… everyone told us there’s a curfew but the police or officials would have allowed them to come for cremation. They still didn’t come…,” he said in the video.

