Tanzania says embassies, international agencies can import COVID-19 vaccines
"President Samia (Suluhu Hassan) said embassies and international organisations have been permitted to import COVID-19 vaccines to inoculate their own nationals and staff to meet their countries and institution's requirements and remove barriers on their daily work," the presidency said in a statement. The health ministry will coordinate the importation of vaccines for them, it added.
- Country:
- Tanzania
Tanzania said on Friday embassies and international agencies can import COVID-19 vaccines to inoculate their citizens and staff against the coronavirus. The move is part of a more proactive approach to tackling the disease following the death in March of President John Magufuli, who underplayed the pandemic and expressed scepticism of vaccines.[nL1N2LZ0KF}
The announcement came after experts presented President Samia Suluhu Hassan with a plan, including the issuing of vaccines in the country. "President Samia (Suluhu Hassan) said embassies and international organisations have been permitted to import COVID-19 vaccines to inoculate their own nationals and staff to meet their countries and institution's requirements and remove barriers on their daily work," the presidency said in a statement.
The health ministry will coordinate the importation of vaccines for them, it added. Tanzania is one of a handful of African countries that have not yet received vaccines, according to the World Health Organization.
The government reported 509 infections and 21 coronavirus-related deaths before it stopped reporting cases in May 2020. The experts have advised the government to resume publishing accurate statistics.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tanzania
- African
- John Magufuli
- Samia Suluhu Hassan
- World Health Organization
ALSO READ
GCIS leading mobilisation of South Africans to register for vaccination
GCIS to spend budget on mobilising South Africans against COVID-19
COVID-19 herd immunity may be unrealistic: S African experts
Former S African minister’s role in stopping Mumbai-Johannesburg flight by state-owned airline in question
PCB awaiting visas for Indian and South African members of PSL's broadcasting crew