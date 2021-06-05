Drive-through vaccination camp at south Delhi mall

A two-day drive-through vaccination camp for people aged 18 and above was on Friday inaugurated at a plush mall in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj, its organisers said.

The camp, set up in the mall's parking lot, is being run by a leading private facility in partnership with an NGO, they said.

Advertisement

''A temporary drive-through vaccination centre for people aged 18 and above was inaugurated today (Friday). It will run for a total of two days,'' a spokesperson of Apollo hospital here said, adding that the camp was located in Ambience Mall.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently opened Delhi's first drive-through vaccination centre at the Vegas Mall in Dwarka.

Covishield vaccine is being administered at the camp, and the timing is 9 am to 4 pm, a spokesperson of the facility said.

Registration on CoWin app in compulsory to avail this facility. A total of 150 people were vaccinated on the first day, she said, adding that each dose costs Rs 1,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)