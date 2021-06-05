Left Menu

Drive-through vaccination camp at south Delhi mall

It will run for a total of two days, a spokesperson of Apollo hospital here said, adding that the camp was located in Ambience Mall.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently opened Delhis first drive-through vaccination centre at the Vegas Mall in Dwarka.Covishield vaccine is being administered at the camp, and the timing is 9 am to 4 pm, a spokesperson of the facility said.Registration on CoWin app in compulsory to avail this facility.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 00:24 IST
Drive-through vaccination camp at south Delhi mall
  • Country:
  • India

A two-day drive-through vaccination camp for people aged 18 and above was on Friday inaugurated at a plush mall in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj, its organisers said.

The camp, set up in the mall's parking lot, is being run by a leading private facility in partnership with an NGO, they said.

''A temporary drive-through vaccination centre for people aged 18 and above was inaugurated today (Friday). It will run for a total of two days,'' a spokesperson of Apollo hospital here said, adding that the camp was located in Ambience Mall.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently opened Delhi's first drive-through vaccination centre at the Vegas Mall in Dwarka.

Covishield vaccine is being administered at the camp, and the timing is 9 am to 4 pm, a spokesperson of the facility said.

Registration on CoWin app in compulsory to avail this facility. A total of 150 people were vaccinated on the first day, she said, adding that each dose costs Rs 1,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 years event; NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet and more

Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 y...

 Global
4
Indian envoy holds talks over renewable energy, agricultural trade with Kansas Guv

Indian envoy holds talks over renewable energy, agricultural trade with Kans...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021