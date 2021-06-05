Left Menu

Nearly 6,500 calls have been placed on SDMC Covid helplines so far

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2021 01:05 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 01:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Helpline numbers launched by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to provide psychological support to COVID-19 patients have received around 6,500 calls till date, the civic body said on Friday.

Through these helplines, doctors have been trying to educate people and make them aware about the importance of mental health, officials said.

In order to provide psychological support to coronavirus patients, the SDMC had recently started telecalling services in all four zones through helpline numbers, the civic body said in a statement.

Toll-free number 1800115676 is for all citizens living in SDMC areas, while separate helplines are functional in each zone of the municipal corporation.

The patients are also being advised on how to ensure peace of mind during such a crucial period, the officials said.

In another civic development, Mayor of East Delhi Nirmal Jain said door-to-door waste collection project has been implemented in all 64 wards of the EDMC.

He said it is being implemented in each ward in a phased manner for the past few months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

