Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. authorizes Regeneron's COVID-19 antibody therapy for injection

The U.S. health regulator authorized a lower dose of Regeneron Pharmaceutical's COVID-19 antibody cocktail that can be given by injection, a move that could ease logistical challenges stemming from administering a higher dose intravenously. The therapy, REGEN-COV, and a similar treatment developed by rival Eli Lilly were being given through one-time infusion and required patients to be isolated.

U.S. CDC director urges teens to get vaccinated after hospitalizations rise

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director urged teenagers to get vaccinated, as new data from the agency's researchers showed one in three teenagers who were hospitalized due to COVID-19 early this year needed ICU admission. "I am deeply concerned by the numbers of hospitalized adolescents and saddened to see the number of adolescents who required treatment in intensive care units or mechanical ventilation," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement on Friday.

Exclusive: Blackwater founder Prince takes role in COVID vaccine venture

Erik Prince, the founder of controversial private military firm Blackwater and a supporter of former President Donald Trump, jumped into the COVID-19 business late last year with a deal to distribute an experimental vaccine should it be approved, according to three people familiar with the arrangement and business records seen by Reuters. The COVID-19 vaccine, known as UB-612, is being developed by a privately-held U.S. firm called COVAXX.

Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early

Brazil's Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said on Friday that Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen will deliver 3 million COVID-19 vaccine shots this month, ahead of schedule. "We agreed with Janssen to bring another 3 million doses that will be now be administered in June," Queiroga said in an interview with the CB Poder program hosted by newspaper Correio Braziliense.

Investors, patients await FDA decision on Biogen Alzheimer's drug due Monday

U.S. regulators are slated to decided by Monday whether to approve Biogen Inc's controversial Alzheimer's disease drug, and Wall Street analysts and industry observers are deeply divided on its chances of making it over the finish line. Given the desperate need for anything that can help patients with the mind-wasting disease, some analysts are betting on approval, while others put the chances well below 50%.

Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing

Belgium cleared the way for indoor dining and drinking next week as an acceleration of COVID-19 vaccinations reduced strain on hospitals and allowed a further easing of restrictions. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told a news conference on Friday that from June 9, restaurants and bars can stay open later until 11:30 p.m. and serve customers in indoor spaces for the first time since closures late last year.

U.S. FDA approves Novo Nordisk's semaglutide as obesity treatment

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday approved Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk's once-weekly semaglutide drug as a treatment for obesity, a condition that affects nearly 70% of American adults. The drugmaker said it was expecting to launch the drug, which would be sold under the brand name Wegovy, in the United States later in June 2021.

Analysis: India's vaccine inequity worsens as countryside languishes

Urban Indians are getting COVID-19 shots much faster than the hundreds of millions of people living in the countryside, government data shows, reflecting rising inequity in the nation's immunisation drive. In 114 of India's least developed districts - collectively home to about 176 million people - authorities have administered just 23 million doses in total.

New COVID spread raises concerns over England's June 21 unlocking

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England almost doubled in the last week of May and the estimated reproduction "R" number crept up as the "Delta" variant became more widespread, raising worries about the country's unlocking plans.

COVID-19 restrictions in England are due to end on June 21, but the swift spread of the Delta variant first detected in India is now threatening the timetable.

Canada negotiates option for an extra 3 million Pfizer COVID-19 doses - Trudeau

Canada has negotiated an option with Pfizer Inc for an extra 3 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for delivery in September, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a briefing on Friday. Trudeau said the government was on track to meet its target of inoculating everyone who wanted to be protected against the coronavirus by the end of September.

