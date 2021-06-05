Left Menu

Brazil registers 1,454 new COVID-19 deaths, total rises above 470,000 -Health Ministry

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 05-06-2021 03:04 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 03:01 IST
Representative image
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil registered 1,454 COVID-19 deaths on Friday and 37,936 new cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

Brazil has now registered 470,842 total coronavirus deaths and 16.84 million confirmed cases. Daily deaths have decreased significantly from the peak of the country's second wave in April, but remain high by historical standards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

