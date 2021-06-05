Brazil registers 1,454 new COVID-19 deaths, total rises above 470,000 -Health Ministry

Brazil registered 1,454 COVID-19 deaths on Friday and 37,936 new cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

Brazil has now registered 470,842 total coronavirus deaths and 16.84 million confirmed cases. Daily deaths have decreased significantly from the peak of the country's second wave in April, but remain high by historical standards.

