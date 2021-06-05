Mexico reports 206 new deaths from coronavirus
Mexico reported 206 new confirmed fatalities from COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 228,568, the Health Ministry said.
Separate government data recently published suggests the real death toll may be at least 60% above the confirmed figure.
