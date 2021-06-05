Mexico reports 2,809 new coronavirus cases, 206 more deaths

Mexico reported 2,809 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 206 additional fatalities on Friday, bringing total cases to 2,429,631 and the death toll to 228,568, the Health Ministry said.

Separate government data recently published suggests the real death toll may be at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

