Delhi govt likely to announce further lockdown relaxations

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to announce further lockdown relaxations from the next week amid a dip in the city's daily COVID-19 case count, officials said on Saturday. Kejriwal, who is scheduled to address a press conference later in the day, is also expected to announce the steps to deal with the possible third wave of the coronavirus. An official said the government may allow markets and other activities from June 7 as the COVID-19 situation has gradually been improving.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2021 11:34 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 10:38 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to announce further lockdown relaxations from the next week amid a dip in the city's daily COVID-19 case count, officials said on Saturday.

Kejriwal, who is scheduled to address a press conference later in the day, is also expected to announce the steps to deal with the possible third wave of the coronavirus.

An official said the government may allow markets and other activities from June 7 as the COVID-19 situation has gradually been improving. Last week, the government had allowed manufacturing and construction activities in Delhi to begin the phased unlock process. The lockdown was imposed in Delhi on April 19.

The city recorded 523 fresh COVID-19 cases and 50 fatalities on Friday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.68 percent, according to Delhi government data.

