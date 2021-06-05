Left Menu

JNPT's container cargo traffic rises 65.38 pc in May

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 10:48 IST
JNPT's container cargo traffic rises 65.38 pc in May
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Container cargo traffic at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) recorded a 65.38 percent growth in May at 4,54,385 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) over 2,74,755 TEUs in the same month last year.

Also, the rail operations at the port handled 86,452 TEUs of inland container depot (ICD) traffic, from 551 rakes during the previous month, clocking a rail coefficient of 19.03 percent, JNPT said in a statement.

The port has witnessed a steady surge in cargo handling despite the various challenges faced during the past few months, it said, adding in May 2021, the port implemented a host of measures to make the business efficient, economical, and opportune for the EXIM community.

Also during the month, the port in its fight against COVID-19 successfully executed the handling of 327.632 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen and medical accessories, it said.

The port has been ensuring the movement of vessels carrying oxygen remains unhindered and is giving utmost priority to such consignments, JNPT said, adding a total of 278.272 MT liquid oxygen and 49.36 MT Medical accessories have been handled at the port for distribution to hospitals for COVID treatment.

Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPT, said, ''We maintained our good performance in May 2021 and JNPT will continue to contribute towards the endeavor to battle the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic affecting the country.'' JNPT will continue to extend utmost priority in the handling of oxygen containers and other medical accessories helping the country to overcome this crisis, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
4
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021