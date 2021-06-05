Taiwan reports more than 500 new domestic COVID-19 cases

Taiwan reported 511 new domestic COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 35 cases added to totals for recent days as authorities readjust infection numbers following delays in reporting positive tests.

That was up from the 472 domestic infections reported on Friday.

