India's capital preparing to deal with COVID-19 peak of 37,000 cases - minister

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 12:36 IST
Image Credit: ANI
India's capital city is preparing to deal with a coronavirus infection peak of 37,000 cases a day in future, its chief minister said on Saturday as he also announced a partial easing of a lockdown.

New Delhi is also preparing for oxygen storage capacity of 420 tons, and will set up genome sequencing labs to study coronavirus variants, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a web news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

