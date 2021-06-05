India's capital preparing to deal with COVID-19 peak of 37,000 cases - minister
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 12:36 IST
India's capital city is preparing to deal with a coronavirus infection peak of 37,000 cases a day in future, its chief minister said on Saturday as he also announced a partial easing of a lockdown.
New Delhi is also preparing for oxygen storage capacity of 420 tons, and will set up genome sequencing labs to study coronavirus variants, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a web news conference.
