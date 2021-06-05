Left Menu

Experts look into possible cyberattack at Florida hospitals

Experts are investigating after the computer systems of two central Florida hospitals showed signs of unusual activity, an official said.The Villages Regional Hospital and the UF Health Leesburg Hospital shut down multiple systems to protect patient information during the event Monday night, switching to pen and paper to document patient visits, news outlets report.We have since learned that the activity was related to a cybersecurity event, Frank Faust, a spokesman for the University of Floridas Health Central Florida, told the Orlando Sentinel.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 13:26 IST
Experts look into possible cyberattack at Florida hospitals
  • Country:
  • United States

Experts are investigating after the computer systems of two central Florida hospitals showed signs of unusual activity, an official said.

The Villages Regional Hospital and the UF Health Leesburg Hospital shut down multiple systems to protect patient information during the event Monday night, switching to pen and paper to document patient visits, news outlets report.

"We have since learned that the activity was related to a cybersecurity event," Frank Faust, a spokesman for the University of Florida's Health Central Florida, told the Orlando Sentinel. "With regard to protected information, at this time we do not believe any patient or personnel records have been compromised or shared." Faust said information technology teams from the University of Florida were investigating.

"These types of situations take time to fully resolve," Faust said. "We are continuing to methodically investigate to delicately and precisely understand what happened, and are taking the appropriate actions to resolve any and all issues." The Villages is one of the country's largest retirement communities, with a population of more than 130,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
4
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021