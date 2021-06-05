Jain shares video on 'happiness therapy' for Covid patients at Rakabganj facility

Through songs and spiritual prayers, patients at a Covid centre in Delhi are being administered 'happiness therapy' to help them recover and cope up with the ailment.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday shared a video on Twitter about such activities being conducted at the Covid Care Centre on the premises of Rakabganj Gurudwara.

''When the mind is healthy only then the body is healthy. This is how patients are treated at a (centre) run by the Delhi government at Rakabganj Gurudwara,'' he tweeted in Hindi.

In the short video clip, two men in PPE kits can be seen chanting 'Itni Shakti Hume Dena Data' and other spiritual prayers.

Moments later, the two men, holding microphones, go around the wards singing famous Bollywood numbers and patients clapping and cheering along.

Medical experts have said that Covid takes a toll on a patient's mind and positive thoughts helps in recovery.

The exercise at this centre is aimed at giving patients a sense of psychological ease while undergoing treatment.

Delhi recorded 523 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 50 fatalities on Friday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.68 per cent, according to data shared by the Health Department here.

According to the health bulletin, these new fatalities pushed the death toll from COVID-19 here to 24,497.

The number of cumulative cases on Friday stood at 14,28,449. Over 13.9 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

The number of active cases decreased to 8,060 on Friday from 8,748 a day before, according to the bulletin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)