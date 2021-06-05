Around 400 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi: Kejriwal

Delhi on Saturday recorded about 400 fresh COVID-19 cases while the positivity rate dropped further to 0.5 per cent, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

Announcing relaxations in lockdown like the opening of markets on an odd-even basis and resumption of Delhi Metro operations at 50 per cent capacity, the chief minister said if the number of cases remains in control for another week, the restrictions will be eased further.

On Friday, Delhi had recorded 523 new COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths while the positivity rate stood at 0.68 per cent, according to health department data.

The infection rate, which had reached 36 per cent in the last week of April, has fallen below 1 per cent.

