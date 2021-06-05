Left Menu

Around 400 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi: Kejriwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 14:36 IST
Around 400 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi: Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi on Saturday recorded about 400 fresh COVID-19 cases while the positivity rate dropped further to 0.5 per cent, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

Announcing relaxations in lockdown like the opening of markets on an odd-even basis and resumption of Delhi Metro operations at 50 per cent capacity, the chief minister said if the number of cases remains in control for another week, the restrictions will be eased further.

On Friday, Delhi had recorded 523 new COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths while the positivity rate stood at 0.68 per cent, according to health department data.

The infection rate, which had reached 36 per cent in the last week of April, has fallen below 1 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
4
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021