COVID in kids still moderate; only 1-2 pc required hospitalisation: Expert

Children have been only moderately affected by the novel coronavirus and only one to two per cent of those who contracted the disease required hospitalisation during the Covid pandemic outbreak 1-2 per cent had to go for hospitalization, says a senior pediatrician. "Covid-19 in children is still moderate. Though children are vulnerable to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, still the majority of them are asymptomatic and only 1-2 per cent had to go for hospitalization," says Prof R Somasekar, Professor of Pediatrics from SBMCH, Chennai and Executive Board Member, Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP).

Dr Somasekar was among those who participated in a a half-day online session on Covid-19 in children on Friday organised by CSIR's new entity, the CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (NIScPR), New Delhi. The session was focused on the recent second wave outbreak and the impact of Covid-19 on children, threats and necessary protocols required for the safety of children.

The program was virtually attended by about 150 delegates including several dignitaries, faculty members, researchers and scientists, and students from various schools. Dr Somasekar cautioned the parents about the chances of transmission of infection from adults, and the increasing gastrointestinal symptoms among children these days. He explained how to identify and differentiate the Covid-19 symptoms from other flu and the common cold.

The pediatrician further said, "COVID-19 has so far not affected children much in India but for the state Karnataka, and discussed various COVID treatment options for children. Taking the session forward he suggested some measures to adopt in our day-to-day life: physical exercise, playing with kids, avoiding junk food, good sleep, wearing masks, a balanced diet, and age-appropriate vaccination." He advised parents to have a close watch for symptoms and changes in behaviour of children.

Dr Ranjana Aggarwal, Director CSIR-NIScPR highlighted the incredible bonding between two great institutions, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the institute with Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) in the form of JIGYASA, a student-scientist connect initiative kick-started in mid-2017, with the purpose of inculcating 'Scientific Temper' among school students and make them science-oriented". Dr Aggarwal added that the 'JIGYASA' has indeed created a commendable impact not only among the students but also enthusiasm among the scientists as well. She said 'JIGYASA' provides an opportunity for students to interact with the scientists directly and thereby motivates the young minds for innovative thinking and approach.

Dr Vijayalakshmi Additional Commissioner (Academics), KVS said that the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected every sphere of our lives, most importantly social life, and passively affected the children's psyche denying them their right to play, be it with their peers, apart from their studies. She recollected how our teachers became IT-savvy technocrats overnight to cope up with the pressure of educating the children. (ANI)

