Left Menu

67-year-old corona warrior dies, associate says govt was no help

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 05-06-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 16:37 IST
67-year-old corona warrior dies, associate says govt was no help
  • Country:
  • India

Nagpur, Jun 5 (PTI)A 67-year-old retired government employee who helped cremate more than 1,300 COVID-19 victims himself succumbed to the viral infection here, with his associate claiming that he did not receive timely help.

Chandan Nimje, a retired Central government employee, died on May 26.

Nimje, alongwith other members of King Cobra Organisation Youth Force, a social service group, had cremated more than 1,300 COVID-19 deceased since the pandemic began. He was also felicitated as `corona warrior' by the Nagpur Mayor recently.

Arvind Ratudi, founder of the group, told PTI on Saturday that Nimje, his wife, sister and two sons tested positive on May 2.

Nimje was shifted to a private hospital which demanded a deposit of Rs one lakh in cash and refused to accept card payment, he said.

He was then taken back home and admitted to another hospital on May 5, Ratudi said, alleging that calls to Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) officials went unanswered.

On May 6, other members of the family too were admitted in another private hospital, he said.

As Nimje's condition deteriorated, the hospital asked them to arrange Tocilizumab.

A person from Delhi who knew about the organisation and its work sent them four vials of the medicine without taking any money, Ratudi said.

On May 26, they arranged a bed for Nimje at the Government Medical College Hospital but he died before he could be shifted there, Ratudi said.

Had Nimje received timely and proper treatment, he could have been saved, but besides sealing the house the civic officials offered no help to the family, his associate claimed.

''I am going to file a petition before the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court about the apathy of the state government, NMC and district administration leading to his death,'' Ratudi said.

''We, with our network of so many activists, could not get timely help, so imagine the plight of common people,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
4
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021