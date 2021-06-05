Left Menu

Chief Secretary, Health Secy hold review meet on coronavirus

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 05-06-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 17:36 IST
Coimbatore, June 5 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Ve Irai Anbu on Saturday directed various department officials and the district Collectors to work towards making the State a COVID-free one.

Irai Anbu, along with Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, held a review meeting here on the steps taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the districts of Coimbatore and Tirupur.

Though there was a high incidence of the virus in Coimbatore, the visit of Chief Minister M K Stalin twice to the district and steps taken resulted in bringing down the positive cases, Anbu said.

He directed the officials to monitor the availability beds with oxygen facility, medicines and vaccines, those home quarantined and setting up of new care centres, an official release said.

Earlier, the two officials visited a COVID Care Centre set up at Codissia Complex with oxygen facility, it said.

NVG NVG

