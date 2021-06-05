Health News Roundup: U.S. authorizes Regeneron's COVID-19 antibody therapy for injection; Taiwan says it is discussing making COVID-19 vaccines for U.S. firms and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. authorizes Regeneron's COVID-19 antibody therapy for injection

Advertisement

The U.S. health regulator authorized a lower dose of Regeneron Pharmaceutical's COVID-19 antibody cocktail that can be given by injection, a move that could ease logistical challenges stemming from administering a higher dose intravenously. The therapy, REGEN-COV, and a similar treatment developed by rival Eli Lilly were being given through one-time infusion and required patients to be isolated.

Taiwan says it is discussing making COVID-19 vaccines for U.S. firms

Taiwan is in talks with U.S. companies about making their COVID-19 vaccines, following similar talks with European firms, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said on Saturday. Taiwan, like much of the world, has been trying to speed up its vaccination programme following a spike in domestic cases, but has been stymied by global supply shortages.

U.S. CDC director urges teens to get vaccinated after hospitalizations rise

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director urged teenagers to get vaccinated, as new data from the agency's researchers showed one in three teenagers who were hospitalized due to COVID-19 early this year needed ICU admission. "I am deeply concerned by the numbers of hospitalized adolescents and saddened to see the number of adolescents who required treatment in intensive care units or mechanical ventilation," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement on Friday.

Australia's Victoria state reports five new COVID-19 cases, Delta cluster grows

Australia's second-most populous state Victoria on Saturday reported a small increase in locally acquired COVID-19 cases as authorities hunted for the source of a highly infectious variant that has been detected in a new cluster. Five new local cases were reported, taking Victoria's total to 70 in the latest outbreak, including one recovered case, as the state capital Melbourne entered its second weekend of a hard lockdown, due to end on June 10. Curbs were eased for the rest of the state on Friday.

China's Guangzhou city imposes more COVID-19 prevention measures

Authorities in the southern Chinese industrial hub of Guangzhou on Saturday imposed more restrictions on business and social activity, seeking to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases. The city's Nansha, Huadu and Conghua districts have ordered all residents and any individuals who have travelled through their areas to be tested for the coronavirus.

Investors, patients await FDA decision on Biogen Alzheimer's drug due Monday

U.S. regulators are slated to decided by Monday whether to approve Biogen Inc's controversial Alzheimer's disease drug, and Wall Street analysts and industry observers are deeply divided on its chances of making it over the finish line. Given the desperate need for anything that can help patients with the mind-wasting disease, some analysts are betting on approval, while others put the chances well below 50%.

U.S. encouraged by progress toward vaccine patent waiver

Progress is being made towards a deal on an intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organization (WTO), U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Saturday. Tai pointed to a revised proposal from the original proponents of the waiver, led by India and South Africa, as well as principles the European Union has come up with to guide how they would like to negotiate the issues.

Analysis: India's vaccine inequity worsens as countryside languishes

Urban Indians are getting COVID-19 shots much faster than the hundreds of millions of people living in the countryside, government data shows, reflecting rising inequity in the nation's immunisation drive. In 114 of India's least developed districts - collectively home to about 176 million people - authorities have administered just 23 million doses in total.

Japan eyes sending coronavirus vaccines to Vietnam - NHK

Japan is considering sending coronavirus vaccine doses to Vietnam, NHK public television reported on Saturday, a day after Japan delivered more than a million doses of vaccine to Taiwan. Vietnam, which had early success in coping with the coronavirus, is battling a new and more stubborn wave of infections and is trying to speed up its vaccine procurement.

Indian states begin easing COVID lockdowns as case numbers decline

Some of India's states are easing lockdown restrictions as coronavirus infections subside, with the world's second most-populous nation on Saturday logging its lowest daily case count in nearly two months. The national capital territory of Delhi, the seat of India's federal government, was among those relaxing restrictions and will allow shops to open on alternate days. Shops with even numbers will open on one day while those with odd numbers will open the next day. Private offices will also now be allowed to operate at 50% of normal staffing levels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)