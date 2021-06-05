Left Menu

Karnataka reported 1,784 black fungus cases: Minister

Everyone will be vaccinated soon, Sudhakar said.According to him, the second wave may subside in the State by June-end but insisted upon the people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-06-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 18:35 IST
Karnataka reported 1,784 black fungus cases: Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka has reported 1,784 cases of mucormycosis or black fungus while 62 have recovered and 111 have died, said State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday.

The State government is mulling including black fungus treatment under Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka scheme for the people falling under the low income and lower middle- class group, he said.

Black fungus broke out in the State as a post-COVID complication during the second wave.

''A total of 1,784 cases of black fungus have been reported in the State and 62 have recovered. Sufficient medicine has been allocated to the State,'' Sudhakar said in a statement.

According to him, 1,564 people in the State are being treated for black fungus.

''While 62 people have recovered, unfortunately 111 people have lost their lives to the black fungus,'' the Minister said.

He said 9,750 vials of Amphotericin B drug used for treatment of black fungus has been allocated by the Centre, of which 8,860 vials were received on Friday.

''So far, we have received 18,650 vials. 8,860 vials have been used by government hospitals and 9,740 vials provided to private hospitals,'' the Minister said.

Speaking about the vaccination drive, he said about 70-75 lakh people would be provided vaccines in June.

''About 1.5 crore doses have been administered in the State so far. By the end of June, about 2.25 crore people will receive at least one dose of vaccine in our State. Everyone will be vaccinated soon,'' Sudhakar said.

According to him, the second wave may subside in the State by June-end but insisted upon the people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
4
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021