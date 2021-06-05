Left Menu

Nepal detects 5,042 new COVID-19 infections

Nepals COVID-19 caseload jumped close to 600,000 on Saturday as 5,042 more people have been infected with coronavirus.According to the health ministry, 3,540 cases were detected through 11,471 RT-PCR tests and 1,502 through 5,343 antigen tests. Nepal has so far carried out 3,132,591 PCR and 66,689 antigen tests.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-06-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 18:57 IST
According to the health ministry, 3,540 cases were detected through 11,471 RT-PCR tests and 1,502 through 5,343 antigen tests. Nepal has so far carried out 3,132,591 PCR and 66,689 antigen tests. With this, the COID-19 infection tally has reached to 598,204, it said.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease is 484,373.

The ministry also confirmed fresh 68 deaths linked to the disease. With this, Nepal’s fatality rate stands at 1.6 per cent. Since May 16 last year, 7,799 people have succumbed to coronavirus.

