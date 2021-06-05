Left Menu

Nine patients operated for black fungus in Jammu

Nine patients have been operated for black fungus or mucormycosis in the Government Medical College and hospital here during the past 10 days, officials said on Saturday. Three days later, the Jammu and Kashmir administration declared mucormycosis an epidemic, making it mandatory for all government and private health facilities and medical colleges to report suspected and confirmed cases to the health department through district-level officers and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program IDSP.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-06-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 19:43 IST
Nine patients operated for black fungus in Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

Nine patients have been operated for black fungus or mucormycosis in the Government Medical College and hospital here during the past 10 days, officials said on Saturday. Various surgical procedures like endoscopic approach, open and combined approach were done to treat such patients by the department of ENT and head neck surgery, they said. According to specialists, who managed patients with black fungus at the hospital, it was tracked down that the greater part of these cases was found in Covid recovered patients. They said that with a prolonged high dose of steroids given during Covid treatment, the fungus effectively enters the body through the nose of patients with comorbidities like diabetes, malignancy and low immunity. The fungus later contaminates the eyes and brain, making the patient lose sight or life, the specialists said.

However, they said the patients are responding to the treatment positively after their surgeries. The principal of GMC, when contacted, said, ''We have only one confirmed case of black fungus death so far, while several others, both confirmed and suspected cases, are undergoing treatment at the hospital.'' Jammu and Kashmir recorded the first black fungus death on May 21 when a 40-year-old patient died within hours of his admission at the hospital. Three days later, the Jammu and Kashmir administration declared mucormycosis an epidemic, making it mandatory for all government and private health facilities and medical colleges to report suspected and confirmed cases to the health department through district-level officers and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 years event; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 y...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021