UP records 1,092 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-06-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 19:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

With 1,092 fresh COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths reported in Uttar Pradesh, the death toll in the state climbed to 21,151, while the infection tally touched 16,97,352, officials said on Saturday.

Of the 120 latest fatalities, 12 have been reported from Gorakhpur, 11 from Ayodhya, nine from Saharanpur, eight from Bareilly, seven from Lucknow and Shahjahanpur, among others, according to a health department bulletin.

Of the 1,092 fresh coronavirus cases, 57 have been reported from Lucknow, 46 from Muzaffarnagar, 45 from Varanasi, 43 from Gautam Budhnagar and 40 from Meerut and Agra, among others, it said.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 4,346 COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered from the disease, and have been discharged, taking the total number of patients discharged to 16,56,763 in the state.

The recovery rate in the state has now come to 97.6 per cent.

The count of active cases in the state came down to under 20,000 for the first time since its peak in April-end. It stood at 19,438, of which, 11,178 are in home isolation, a government spokesman said.

In the past 24 hours, more than 3.09 lakh samples have been tested, while so far, over 5.10 crore samples in the state have been tested, the release added.

A government spokesman said sero surveillance work got underway in the state under which sample collection has started in 40 districts. It will start in 35 other districts from June 9, he added.

