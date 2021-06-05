Over 23 lakh in 18-44 age group vaccinated in Guj: state govt

Over23 lakh persons in the 18 -44 age group have been vaccinated against COVID-19 free of cost in Gujarat so far since the inoculation for this cohort began on May 1, the state government said on Saturday.

''So far, 23,63,254 youngsters (in the age group of 18 -44 years) have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

''In a single day on Saturday, 2,63,507 beneficiaries from this group were covered,'' said an official release.

The state government had earlier announced a plan to inoculate three lakh people daily, including 2.25 lakh from 18-44 category.

From June 4, the government also expanded the drive for this age group to all 33 districts, from only 10 districts earlier.

The state government has spent Rs 93.15 crore to procure free vaccine doses for this age group, it said.

It has already placed orders for another three crore doses, said the release.

Out of 2,63,507 people vaccinated on Saturday, 79,896 were in municipal corporation limits and 1,98,123 in other areas, it said.

On Friday, 1,92,692 persons in 18-44 group had been vaccinated,it said.

