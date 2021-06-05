Left Menu

COVID-19: 100 ICU beds being set up in Bengaluru through CSR

A total of 100 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds are being set up in Bengaluru through the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 05-06-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 20:24 IST
Karnataka Health and Medical Minister K. Sudhakar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 100 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds are being set up in Bengaluru through the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. While 77 of these ICU beds with set at CV Raman General Hospital, the remaining 24 ICU beds will be set at Epidemic Diseases Hospital, Karnataka Health and Medical Minister K Sudhakar informed on Saturday after his visit to the hospitals.

A 1,000 LPM oxygen generator unit, allocated through PM Cares Fund, is also being installed at CV Raman General Hospital. The Chief Minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa will inaugurate the ICUs and oxygen generator unit on Monday (June 7), the minister added.

Speaking about the decrease in the demand for beds in Bengaluru, Sudhakar said, "The demand for beds is decreasing, as the number of COVID cases has reduced. However, the government will continue to ramp up infrastructure to ensure preparedness for future waves." He also added that there was no shortage of medicine for the treatment of black fungus. "Centre has allocated more than 1000 vials of black fungus drug. Black fungus patients get free treatment in all government hospital. We are also thinking of capping the price of treatment in private hospitals," he said.

Presently, the state has 28,0207 active cases(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

