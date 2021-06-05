Left Menu

Mumbai cops tweet video for force's 119 COVID-19 victims

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 20:25 IST
Mumbai cops tweet video for force's 119 COVID-19 victims
Mumbai police on Saturday released a 53-second video on its Twitter handle and the metropolis' top cop paid tribute to the 119 personnel from the force who succumbed to COVID-19 while being on the frontline to contain the outbreak.

A total of 8,902 Mumbai police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus so far, while 119 have died, and 100 continue to be under treatment, said spokesperson and Deputy Commissioner of Police S Chaitanya.

The 53-second video has a collage of personnel who have died as well as various newspaper reports about the spread of the infection in the force as its men patrolled streets to implement outbreak norms.

''I would die for you A promise many make. A promise many amongst us keep. A tribute to our martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice for their family- their Mumbai,'' the police tweet, with the hashtag #LestWeForgetMumbai #StayHomeSaveLives #COVID19, said.

It was viewed by more than 16,600 people with over a thousand liking it in the last 24 hours and praising the force for its commitment towards the citizens of the country's financial capital.

In a video message, Commissioner Hemant Nagrale also paid homage to this men in khaki who had lost their lives to the infection.

