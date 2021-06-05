UK reports 13 COVID deaths, 5,765 new cases

Britain reported 5,765 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 13 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

Government data also showed 40,124,229 had now received their first vaccination shot and 27,160,635 had received two doses.

