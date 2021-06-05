Nashik sees 495 COVID-19 cases; norms to be eased from Jun 7

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik reached 3,88,561 after 495 people were detected with the infection on Saturday, while the day also saw 47 deaths and 898 people getting discharged from hospitals, an official said.

The district's overall toll is 4,917 and the recovery count is 3,76,896, he added.

With 12,124 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 17,04,011, he said.

Meanwhile, the district has been placed in category three of Maharashtra government's five-level plan to ease coronavirus-induced restrictions from June 7 based on the weekly positivity rate and the occupancy of oxygen beds.

Easing of curbs under the third category will be applicable for places where the positivity rate is 5 per cent to 10 per cent and oxygen bed occupancy is over 40 per cent.

At such places, essential shops can remain open till 4 pm, while non-essential shops can remain open till 4 pm only on weekdays. Malls and multiplexes will remain shut and restaurants can open with 50 per cent capacity till 4 pm on weekdays.

The facility of parcel, takeaway and home delivery of food will continue. Local trains will be restricted for medical and essential staff. Offices can operate with 50 per cent staff.

Film and TV shootings will take place in bio-bubble with no movement outside after 5 pm.

Only 50 persons can attend a marriage ceremony, while only 20 people can attend a funeral, and social and political gatherings will be conducted with 50 per cent capacity.

Officials said district guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal chaired a COVID-19 review meeting during the day, which was attended by Collector Suraj Mandhare, NMC chief Kailas Jadhav and police commissioner Deepak Pandey among others.

