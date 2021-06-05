Left Menu

Pvt hospitals received over 1.20 crore doses of Covid vaccines in May: Centre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 22:06 IST
The Health Ministry on Saturday said that private hospitals have received over 1.20 crore doses of anti-coronavirus vaccines in May.

A large number of private hospitals that had a contract with Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have been supplied with Covishield and Covaxin doses respectively, it said in a statement. ''As of June 1, 2021, private hospitals have received over 1.20 crore doses of Covid vaccines in the month of May. These private hospitals are not limited to the bigger metro cities but also from Tier two and three cities across states,'' the ministry said.

It said states with fewer private hospitals have been requested to review the status and list the better performing hospitals under AB-PMJAY and state-specific insurance schemes, keeping a geographical spread in mind, and encourage them to get into agreement with the vaccine manufacturers.

