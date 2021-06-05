Drive-through vaccination drive launched in Mohali

In an effort to boost vaccination drive, another drive-through COVID-19 vaccination centre was opened in Mohali's Bestech Square Mall in Punjab on Saturday. An organisation named United By Blood took the initiative of launching a drive through COVID-19 vaccination drive at Bestech Square Mall in Mohali on Saturday. The United By Blood initiative headed by Abhishek Singh, IAS aims in making a significant difference in the COVID scenario of the National Capital Region.

This drive-through was inaugurated by renowned singer and music composer B Praak. "We have been receiving positive feedback from the public for our drive-through programs so far. We are happy to have had B Praak's participation in our COVID-relief initiative." said Abhishek Singh, founder and guide of United by Blood. This chapter of United By Blood's vaccination drive is supported by Bestech Square Mall as venue partner. Max Hospital has collaborated as healthcare partner for the drive, and are responsible for the vaccination process. The drive will take place in many more locations in and around Delhi in the upcoming weeks, easing the pressure on government vaccination facilities, as per the release by the organisation.

Starting out as an open-source plasma donor network, United By Blood has helped match patients with donors as well as provided oxygen through its OxyTaxi program. The Vaccination in Car initiative aims to plug the gap between citizens and COVID-19 vaccines by providing drive-through vaccination opportunities to ensure a safe and convenient vaccination process to the general public. The drive-through at Bestech Square Mall provided Covishield vaccine to all individuals over the age of 18. The drive-through will be continued tomorrow as well in the same location.

As per the state health department today, Punjab reported 1,907 COVID cases, 3,619 patient discharges, and 79 deaths in the past 24 hours. The active cases stand at 2,44,54. Punjab government has extended the lockdown in the state till June 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)