Left Menu

India administers over 23 cr COVID vaccine doses

Amid its ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, India has administered more than 23 crores (23,10,89,241) vaccine doses till 7 pm on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 23:28 IST
India administers over 23 cr COVID vaccine doses
COVID-19 Vaccination Update- Day 141 (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid its ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, India has administered more than 23 crores (23,10,89,241) vaccine doses till 7 pm on Saturday. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), 16,19,504 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose and 41,058 beneficiaries of the same age group received their second dose of COVID vaccine today.

Cumulatively, 2,76,35,937 persons across 37 States/Union Territories (UTs) have received their first dose and a total of 1,60,406 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine. Vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of the Government of India for containment and management of the pandemic, along with test, track, treat and COVID appropriate behaviour. Implementation of the liberalised and accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of COVID-19 vaccination has started from May 1, 2021.

A total of 23,10,89,241 beneficiaries include 99,62,728 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 68,53,413 HCWs who have taken the second dose. 1,61,57,437 frontline workers (FLWs) were innoculated with their first dose and 86,58,805 FLWs were innoculated with the second dose.

Adding up, 2,76,35,937 beneficiaries between 18-44 years of age group were given their first jab and 1,60,406 beneficiaries between 18-44 years of age group were given their second jab. Escalating the tally further, 7,06,41,613 beneficiaries over 45 years old to 60 years old were administered their first dose and 1,12,93,868 beneficiaries over 45 years old to 60 years old were administered their second dose.

Also, 6,05,25,195 beneficiaries above 60 years were given their first dose and 1,91,99,839 beneficiaries above 60 years were given their second dose. As on day-141 of the vaccination drive (June 5, 2021), a total of 31,20,451 vaccine doses were given. 28,70,693 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 2,49,758 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 years event; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 y...

 United States
2
(Updated) New Realme smartphone (RMX3366) appears on TENNA; listing reveals key specs

(Updated) New Realme smartphone (RMX3366) appears on TENNA; listing reveals ...

 Global
3
Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine gains China approval for emergency use in children, adolescents

Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine gains China approval for emergency use in childre...

 China
4
Facebook makes FLORES-101 data set publicly available to break language barriers

Facebook makes FLORES-101 data set publicly available to break language barr...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021