Left Menu

Assam reports 3,781 new COVID-19 cases, 44 fresh fatalities

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-06-2021 00:12 IST | Created: 06-06-2021 00:12 IST
Assam reports 3,781 new COVID-19 cases, 44 fresh fatalities
  • Country:
  • India

Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,32,714 on Saturday as 3,781 more people tested positive for the infection, while 44 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 3,621, a health bulletin said.

Cachar district reported the highest number of new cases at 322, followed by 276 in Kamrup Metro and 273 in Dibrugarh.

Nagaon reported the highest number of fresh fatalities at six, followed by five in Kamrup Metro and four in Dibrugarh, it said.

A total of 1,347 COVID-19 patients have died due to other causes to date.

The state now has 51,403 active cases, while 3,76,343 people have been cured of the disease thus far, including 3,099 in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 86.97 per cent.

Assam has so far tested over 1.16 crore samples for COVID-19, including over 1.15 lakh in the last 24 hours.

The state has vaccinated over 43.13 lakh people, of whom over 8.47 lakh have received both doses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 years event; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 y...

 United States
2
(Updated) New Realme smartphone (RMX3366) appears on TENNA; listing reveals key specs

(Updated) New Realme smartphone (RMX3366) appears on TENNA; listing reveals ...

 Global
3
Facebook makes FLORES-101 data set publicly available to break language barriers

Facebook makes FLORES-101 data set publicly available to break language barr...

 United States
4
Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine gains China approval for emergency use in children, adolescents

Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine gains China approval for emergency use in childre...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021