Assam reports 3,781 new COVID-19 cases, 44 fresh fatalities

Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,32,714 on Saturday as 3,781 more people tested positive for the infection, while 44 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 3,621, a health bulletin said.

Cachar district reported the highest number of new cases at 322, followed by 276 in Kamrup Metro and 273 in Dibrugarh.

Nagaon reported the highest number of fresh fatalities at six, followed by five in Kamrup Metro and four in Dibrugarh, it said.

A total of 1,347 COVID-19 patients have died due to other causes to date.

The state now has 51,403 active cases, while 3,76,343 people have been cured of the disease thus far, including 3,099 in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 86.97 per cent.

Assam has so far tested over 1.16 crore samples for COVID-19, including over 1.15 lakh in the last 24 hours.

The state has vaccinated over 43.13 lakh people, of whom over 8.47 lakh have received both doses.

