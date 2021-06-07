Australia's Victoria state reported its biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in nearly a week and Taiwan plans to extend curbs until June 28, while hundreds of former leaders urged the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations to pay for global vaccinations. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Many frustrated British travelers were heading home on Sunday from a shorter-than-expected holiday in the Algarve before a 10-day quarantine comes into force early next week due to rising infections in Portugal. * British health minister Matt Hancock said it was too early to say whether the government would stick to its plan to fully lift lockdown restrictions in England on June 21.

AMERICAS * Staff of a Senate committee investigating the handling of the pandemic in Brazil said the Copa America soccer tournament should not be held amid the world's second-deadliest outbreak.

* The United States will donate 750,000 vaccine doses to Taiwan as part of the country's plan to share shots globally. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Half of the Japanese public thinks the Olympics will take place this summer, a newspaper survey showed, less than two months before the Games' scheduled opening. * Thailand kicked off a long-awaited mass vaccination campaign as the country battles its third and worst wave of pandemics.

* India reported 114,460 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, the lowest in two months, while the death toll increased by 2,677, as parts of the country prepared to ease movement restrictions. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Morocco will reopen its airports and ports to international passenger traffic from June 15, both for its citizens and foreign nationals. * Senegal could begin producing COVID-19 vaccines next year under an agreement with Belgian biotech group Univercells aimed at boosting Africa's drug-manufacturing ambitions.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Progress is being made towards a deal on an intellectual property waiver for vaccines at the World Trade Organization, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai has said.

* China has approved emergency use of Sinovac Biotech's vaccine in people aged between three and 17, its chairman Yin Weidong told state TV late on Friday. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian shares turned sluggish on Monday as relief over a benign U.S. jobs report was chilled by caution ahead of key inflation data. * China's imports grew at their fastest pace in 10 years in May, fuelled by surging commodity prices, while export growth missed expectations.

* S&P Global Ratings upgraded its outlook on Australia's coveted "AAA" sovereign rating to "stable" from "negative", citing the country's "swift economic recovery" from the pandemic-driven recession. (Compiled by Ramakrishnan M.; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

