COVID-19: Ladakh records dip in daily infections

Ladakh has recorded 50 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 19,197, while the active cases in the region dropped to 1,089 after 131 more patients recovered from the deadly disease during the past 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

Ladakh, which has started a gradual unlock on Monday morning after a month-long coronavirus curfew, has witnessed 195 Covid-related deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. The worst-hit Leh had registered 141 deaths followed by 54 in Kargil.

Of the new cases, 38 persons tested positive in Leh, taking the infection tally in the district to 15,854, while 12 cases were detected in Kargil pushing the district tally of infections to 3,343, the officials said.

They said the number of cured patients has risen to 17,913 after the recovery of 120 patients in Leh and 11 in Kargil.

With this, the active cases have come down to 1,089 – 904 in Leh and 185 in Kargil, the officials said.

