Left Menu

Taiwan to extend COVID-19 curbs, schools to stay shut

Speaking at his daily news conference, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said the first of 150,000 doses received of the Moderna Inc vaccine would also start being given on Wednesday. Around 3% of Taiwan's 23.5 million people have received at least one vaccine shot so far.

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 13:29 IST
Taiwan to extend COVID-19 curbs, schools to stay shut
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan will extend its COVID-19 restrictions for another two weeks until June 28 and schools will remain shut until the summer vacation, the government said on Monday, adding that its outbreak has not yet stabilized.

After months of relative safety, Taiwan has been dealing with a spike in domestic infections and is at its second-highest alert level, with gatherings restricted, entertainment venues shut and students shifted to online learning. The Cabinet, in a statement after a meeting chaired by Premier Su Tseng-chang, said the situation was still worrying.

"At present, the pandemic has not yet stabilized," it said. The extension of the restrictions had been widely expected.

Su told the meeting that Taiwan would this week start distributing 1.24 million AstraZeneca Plc vaccines donated by Japan. People with chronic diseases and those older than 75 would be given priority, he said. Speaking at his daily news conference, Health Minister Chen Shih-Chung said the first of 150,000 doses received of the Moderna Inc vaccine would also start being given on Wednesday.

Around 3% of Taiwan's 23.5 million people have received at least one vaccine shot so far. The government is preparing to ramp up vaccinations, although it is still awaiting the delivery of millions of more doses. "We didn't buy the vaccines late - we started signing (contracts) from September. The problem at the moment is supplies," Chen said.

The United States has also promised 750,000 doses. Chen said the government is still awaiting further details on the U.S. vaccines, but that relevant paperwork should be completed soon. Chen announced 211 new infections on Monday, down from 343 the day before. The drop, however, could be due to a lower number of tests at the weekend, he said.

The government has repeatedly said it is not planning for a full lockdown but has continued to tighten rules, including on the number of people allowed into supermarkets and traditional wet markets to buy food. The government has reported 11,491 cases and 286 deaths since the pandemic began.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021