Kremlin critic Navalny is returned to prison facility after hunger strike - TASS

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been returned to the original correctional facility where he had been serving out a sentence after he recovered from a hunger strike at a hospital in a different prison, the TASS news agency reported on Monday.

The 45-year-old opposition politician had declared a hunger strike in late March to demand better medical care in prison after experiencing acute leg and back pain. He halted his hunger strike in April after receiving medical attention.

