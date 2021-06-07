Russia's Sputnik Light vaccine approved for use in Congo - RDIF
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-06-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 14:24 IST
Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19 has been approved for use in the Republic of the Congo, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Monday.
The RDIF markets the vaccine abroad.
