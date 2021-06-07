Left Menu

Face masks add to sea pollution at popular Philippines dive site

"I think we'll be wearing face masks for a while." Girro Maranan, an official at the Batangas tourism office, said officials were aware of the issue and spearheading clean-up drives.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 07-06-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 14:31 IST
Face masks add to sea pollution at popular Philippines dive site
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The coronavirus pandemic is adding a new unwelcome element to sea pollution off the town of Bauan, a popular dive site in the Philippines' Batangas province.

Regular visitors and locals have reported a rise in the number of face masks and PPE shields being collected from the seabed. "It might be because some people who get on the boat just loop their masks on one end and it comes off, or others just do not throw them away properly," said Arnel Vergara, a Filipino professional diver who has been diving in the area for the past decade.

Carmela Sevilla, a resort owner, and diving instructor, said the masks were adding to plastic bags, sachets, diapers, and packaging materials that plague local waters during the monsoon season. "I think we'll be seeing more of the face masks," said Sevilla. "I think we'll be wearing face masks for a while."

Girro Maranan, an official at the Batangas tourism office, said officials were aware of the issue and spearheading clean-up drives. "Our marine diversity is the most affected," Maranan said.

Marian Ledesma, a campaigner for Greenpeace in the Philippines, said poor management of the country's waste disposal strategy had led to rubbish accumulating in its tributaries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021