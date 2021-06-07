Maha: Aurangabad city unlocks, but curbs remain in rural areas

Commercial and other public places reopened on Monday in Aurangabad city, categorised under level-1 of the Maharashtra government's 'unlock' plan based on the weekly positivity rate of COVID-19 and the occupancy of oxygen beds.

However, in Aurangabad district's rural parts, which have a higher positivity rate, restrictions continued as those areas fall under level-3 of unlock the plan.

In the city, essential and non-essential shops, restaurants, malls, theatres, private offices establishments were allowed to open up completely with regular timings.

As per the government order, cities and districts which have a positivity rate of five per cent and the oxygen bed occupancy of less than 25 per cent come under level-1 of the five-level unlock plan.

The level-3 category is applicable for places where the positivity rate is five per cent to 10 per cent and the oxygen bed occupancy is more than 40 per cent.

In Aurangabad city, the positivity rate is 2.24 per cent and the oxygen bed occupancy is 22.19 per cent, as per an order issued by the district administration.

But, in other parts of the district, the positivity rate is 5.46 per cent and the oxygen bed occupancy is 20.34 per cent, it said.

In the city, there is no curfew or prohibitory orders and no e-pass is required for travel.

In rural areas, there will be restrictions on movement after 5 pm.

Only 50 people can attend a marriage ceremony, while only 20 people can attend a funeral in rural areas. Besides, social and political gatherings will be conducted with 50 per cent capacity.

According to the order, in rural areas, gyms, salons, and other non-essential shops are allowed to open from 7 am to 4 pm on weekdays, while restaurants and 'Shiv Bhojan' thali centres are allowed to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity.

There are no such restrictions in the city.

The facility of parcel and takeaways will continue in rural areas after 4 pm, said the order.

Shopkeepers in rural areas have to complete their routine business and reach their destinations by 5 pm and RT- PCR test is compulsory for them which will have a validity of 15 days, it said.

As per the order, 100 per cent office attendance is allowed in the city and they can operate as per their regular timings.

Malls and cinema halls can operate with COVID- appropriate protocols in the city, but they will remain shut in rural areas, it said.

Collector Sunil Chavan told PTI that all historical monuments in the district shall also remain closed as of now.

''Places where overcrowding can take place shall remain closed. Religious places, educational institutions in the district shall also remain closed as of now,'' he added.

