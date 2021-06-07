COVID-19: Maha CM tells ASHA workers to build rural awareness

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday urged ASHA workers to create awareness about making villages coronavirus-free and said they had an important role to play to stop a possible third wave that could affect children.

Addressing a webinar of Accredited Social Health Activists along with paediatric task force members, Thackeray said parents must not panic while taking care of children infected with COVID-19.

''ASHA workers should take charge of villages and guide residents. They must follow the advice of the paediatric task force and refer patients to the administrative machinery immediately,'' the CM said.

He said ASHA workers along with anganwadi 'sevikas' were the spine of the administration when it came to rural health.

