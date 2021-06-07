Australia's Victoria state reported its biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in nearly a week and Taiwan said it would extend curbs until June 28, while hundreds of former leaders urged the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations to pay for global vaccinations. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Malta registered no new cases for the first time in 11 months, but the Mediterranean island's health minister urged people to remain careful to prevent any resurgence. * Many frustrated British travellers were heading home on Sunday from a shorter-than-expected holiday in the Algarve before a 10-day quarantine comes into force early next week due to rising infections in Portugal.

* British health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday it was too early to say whether the government would stick to its plan to fully lift lockdown restrictions in England on June 21. AMERICAS

* President Joe Biden's meeting with leaders of the G7 leading industrial economies in an English seaside village this week will usher in a new focus on rallying U.S. allies against common adversaries - the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia and China. * Staff of a Senate committee investigating the handling of the pandemic in Brazil said on Sunday the Copa America soccer tournament should not be held amid the world's second deadliest outbreak.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Key Indian cities re-opened for business after a devastating second wave of coronavirus that killed hundreds of thousands.

* The 750,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses the United States has promised Taiwan will be flown in soon, President Tsai Ing-wen said, as measures to tackle an outbreak on the island were extended. * Thailand kicked off a long-awaited mass vaccination campaign as the country battles its third and worst wave of the epidemic.

* The Philippines will open up its vaccination drive this week to include around 35 million people working outside their homes, such as public transport staff, in a bid to help curb COVID-19 transmission and to open up the economy, officials said. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Uganda on Sunday re-imposed a strict lockdown that included the closure of schools and the suspension of inter-district travel to help beat back a surge in cases. * Morocco will reopen its airports and ports to international passenger traffic from June 15, both for its citizens and foreign nationals.

* Senegal could begin producing COVID-19 vaccines next year under an agreement with Belgian biotech group Univercells aimed at boosting Africa's drug-manufacturing ambitions. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The European Medicines Agency (EMA) highlighted guidance for doctors which calls for them to avoid heparin when treating rare blood clots and low platelet counts in patients who received AstraZeneca's or Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines. * Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19 has been approved for use in the Republic of the Congo, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said

* China has approved emergency use of Sinovac Biotech's vaccine in people aged between three and 17, its chairman Yin Weidong told state TV late on Friday. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* World shares were range-bound on Monday as markets digested Friday's disappointing U.S. jobs report and a global tax deal between the G7 group of countries, while also looking ahead to inflation data due this week. * China's imports grew at their fastest pace in 10 years in May, fuelled by surging commodity prices, while export growth missed expectations.

* S&P Global Ratings upgraded its outlook on Australia's coveted "AAA" sovereign rating to "stable" from "negative", citing the country's "swift economic recovery" from the pandemic driven recession. (Compiled by Linda Pasquini, Ramakrishan M.; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Andrew Heavens)

