Slovakia becomes 2nd EU nation to use Sputnik V

Slovakia has become the second European Union country to administer the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine.Slovakia has 200,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine available and approved its use on May 26. All of those vaccines have been authorized by EMA.Sputnik V is administered to people 18 to 60 and is available in eight vaccination centers.

PTI | Bratislava | Updated: 07-06-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 15:50 IST
Slovakia becomes 2nd EU nation to use Sputnik V
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Slovakia has become the second European Union country to administer the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine.

Slovakia has 200,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine available and approved its use on May 26. But so far, only about 5,000 people have registered to receive the two-shot vaccine in the nation of 5.4 million.

Hungary was the first EU nation to use Sputnik V, which has not been authorized by the European Medicines Agency.

A secret deal for Slovakia to purchase 2 million Sputnik V shots orchestrated by then-Prime Minister Igor Matovic triggered a political crisis in March that resulted in the Slovak government's collapse.

Slovakia has been administering the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca jabs, and will also use Johnson & Johnson. All of those vaccines have been authorized by EMA.

Sputnik V is administered to people 18 to 60 and is available in eight vaccination centers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

