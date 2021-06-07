Left Menu

Rajasthan orders forming committees to monitor Covid vaccination drive

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-06-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 16:02 IST
Rajasthan orders forming committees to monitor Covid vaccination drive
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government has issued an order for forming committees at the state, district and block levels to ensure proper utilisation of coronavirus vaccines.

These teams will also conduct a detailed audit of disposal of vaccine doses that have been wasted.

Principal Secretary (Health) Akhil Arora said these monitoring teams should ensure maximum utilisation of vaccine doses.

Three teams at the district level will oversee the vaccination process, while three teams at the state level will conduct periodic audits.

The teams at the district and block levels will monitor vaccination drive and send their reports to the Directorate of Medical and Health in Jaipur through the District Collector.

Last week, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur had accused the Congress government in Rajasthan of lack of transparency in COVID-19 vaccination and even wastage of jabs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021