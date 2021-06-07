Rajasthan orders forming committees to monitor Covid vaccination drive

The Rajasthan government has issued an order for forming committees at the state, district and block levels to ensure proper utilisation of coronavirus vaccines.

These teams will also conduct a detailed audit of disposal of vaccine doses that have been wasted.

Principal Secretary (Health) Akhil Arora said these monitoring teams should ensure maximum utilisation of vaccine doses.

Three teams at the district level will oversee the vaccination process, while three teams at the state level will conduct periodic audits.

The teams at the district and block levels will monitor vaccination drive and send their reports to the Directorate of Medical and Health in Jaipur through the District Collector.

Last week, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur had accused the Congress government in Rajasthan of lack of transparency in COVID-19 vaccination and even wastage of jabs.

