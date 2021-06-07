L&T to donate six oxygen plants to TN govt hospitals

Chennai, June 7 (PTI): Engineering and construction major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has committed six oxygen plants to various government hospitals in Tamil Nadu, the company said on Monday.

The first such oxygen unit was supplied to a hospital in Tiruvallur district, a release from L and T said here.

Larsen and Toubro has supplied an oxygen plant of 500 LPM (litres per minute) capacity to the government hospital in Ponneri, Tiruvallur, and the company was in the process of supplying and commissioning five more plants to other places, the release said.

As a part of its corporate social responsibility to help fight COVID-19, the company has been distributing oxygen plants, high-end medical equipment like ventilators, mobile X-ray units and oxygen concentrators, among others.

L&T said it has supplied oxygen ventilators, mobile X- ray units, oxygen concentrators to government hospitals in Madurai, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar, and at the COVID-19 Care Centres in Chennai.

''The medical equipment is valued at Rs 8.5 crore,'' the release said.

''We are standing by our country in this very difficult hour by supporting governments with high-end medical equipment in their fight against the pandemic. Nothing is more precious than human lives and we are extending all manner of support to help people remain safe and healthy,'' the company CEO and MD S N Subrahmanyan said.

Larsen and Toubro has been extending its support to the governments of Maharashtra, Gujarat, New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, the statement added.

